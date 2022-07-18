Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 18th July

Explaining the Nifty Bank chart pattern, Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "Nifty Bank index slightly under performed the benchmarks by falling around 1.25 per cent and closing below 35,000 mark. Previously we discussed that going ahead; 35500 – 36000 zone would be a real test for the bulls since we have a placement of 200 day moving averages also there. In line with the view; index took turn from 35500 and hence we maintain our stance. Only a move above 35500 might bring in some optimism in the markets. On the downside; the trigger point could be 34300 which is the gap area and a breach of the same could bring in some softness or profit booking in the banking stocks."

