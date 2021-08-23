Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd August

On his day trading guide for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term upside trend of Nifty seems to have reversed and one may expect some more weakness in the coming sessions. The next lower area of 16,250 to 16,300 levels could offer support for the market in the early next week and the market could bounce back from the lows by next week. On the higher side, intraday resistance is placed at 16,500 to 16,550 levels."