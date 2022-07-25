Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th July3 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 07:18 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide: Following rally in banking stocks, strong global cues and short covering by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), Indian stock market has been rallying for last six sessions. In last 5 sessions, Nifty 50 index shot up over 4 per cent and closed above 16,700 whereas BSE Sensex surged 4.30 per cent and finished above 56,000 mark. Amongst the sectoral indices, the banking space showed a good outperformance led by its heavyweights, which resulted in gains of around 6 per cent in the Bank Nifty. The mid-cap space too witnessed stock specific buying interest.