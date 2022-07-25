Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th July

"FII’s have covered some of their short positions in the index futures segment in last week and their short covering has led to the positive momentum. In the week ahead, the resistance will be seen around the 17,000 mark where we can see the 61.8 per cent retracement level of the above mentioned corrective phase. Since momentum readings have also approached the overbought zone, it is prudent to look to book profits now on the long positions and take some money off the table," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}