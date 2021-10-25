Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th October

Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th October

Day trading guide: The important support for NSE Nifty is placed for this week at around 18,150 to 17,950 levels, say experts.
2 min read . 06:17 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: According to stock market experts, short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. The overall chart pattern of intraday and daily time-frame signal chances of bulls coming back from the lows

Day trading guide for Monday: The downside momentum continued in the Indian stock market for fourth consecutive sessions on Friday. NSE Nifty went off 63 points and closed at 18,114 levels whereas BSE Sensex went off 101 points and closed at 60,821 levels. However, Bank Nifty index surged 293 points and closed at 40,323 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates weakness in the market with high volatility with bulls' attempt of upside recoveries in between.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were the lowest in the past five days; realty and banking index were the sectors that rose the most while metals, IT, auto, healthcare and FMCG indices fell the most.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. The overall chart pattern of intraday and daily time-frame signal chances of bulls coming back from the lows. Confirmation of bullish reversal pattern in the subsequent session could open up upside bounce in the market. The important support for NSE Nifty is placed for this week at around 18,150 to 17,950 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder at Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 6 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks to buy today

1] Godrej Properties: Momentum buy at CMP, target 2500, stop loss 2300

2] AU Small Finance Bank: Buy at CMP, target 1275 to 1300, stop loss 1170

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] HDFC: Buy at 2900, target 3000, stop loss 2866

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks

4] SBI Cards: Buy at 1130, target 1155, stop loss 1120

5] Computer Age Management Services or CAMS: Buy at 3050, target 3150, stop loss 2990

Manoj Dalmia's share to buy today

6] Shriram Transport Finance Company: Buy at 1520, target 1588, stop loss 1498.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

