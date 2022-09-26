Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 26 September

“Technically, Nifty has formed a ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ structure on the daily chart thus entering a downtrend and the banking and financial space which showed outperformance in last couple of months witnessed selling pressure and has ended below its ‘20 DEMA’ support. Apart from the above factors, FII’s position too does not bode well for our markets as they had started the September series with net short positions and have remained short throughout the series. They have now started selling in the cash segment as well and as we have seen in the recent past, their cash market selling along with short formations in derivatives markets usually have been catastrophic for the short term," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.