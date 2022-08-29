Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th August

Expressing disappointment over the outcome of Jackson Hole Symposium, Ritika Chhabra, Economist and Quant Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher sid, "Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole was short and crisp. The Fed chief made sure that right message goes across to investors that his top priority is taming inflation, and not economic growth. Investors who cheered Fed's dovish comments in July FOMC meeting and were pricing in rate cuts in early 2023 are hugely disappointed with this hawkish message from the Fed."