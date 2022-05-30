Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th May

Advising 'buy on dips' strategy for traders, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "In the recent corrective phase, Nifty has resisted around its ‘20 day-EMA’ on pullback moves and it has ended marginally above that average on Friday. Looking at the other sectoral indices, we expect the index to continue its pullback in the coming week as well and thus we could see some larger retracement of the previous correction. The initial retracement resistance will be seen around 16550 which we expect to get tested soon."