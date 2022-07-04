Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th July

Day trading guide for Monday: Last week, Nifty 50 index consolidated within a narrow range till the expiry day. However, post-expiry a sharp downside movement in the Sensex heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares led to dip in the 50-stock index towards 15,500 levels. But, except oil and gas, the other sectors performed well and hence, the index recovered from the lows to end around 15,750 with a marginal loss. Asian markets struggled again on Friday following another selloff on Wall Street fueled by recession fears. European equities were steady on Friday after two days of declines as investors look ahead to a busy month of earnings amid concerns over a slowing economy.

