Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 5th September

On Nifty Bank index, Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said, "On the weekly chart, the index has formed a sizable bullish candle forming a higher High-Low, compared to the previous week indicating positive bias. The index is moving in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the weekly chart, indicating positive bias. Bank Nifty is trading above 20, 50,100, and 200-day SMA, which are important short-term moving averages, indicating positive bias in the short to medium term. Bank Nifty continues to remain in an uptrend in the short term, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy. For the week, we expect Bank Nifty to trade in the range of 41000-38500 with mixed bias." He said that the weekly strength indicator RSI is moving upwards and is quoting above its reference line, indicating positive bias.