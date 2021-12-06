Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th December

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading guide for Monday: After showing massive upside bounce on Thursday, Indian stock market reversed down sharply on Friday and closed in red zone. Nifty-50 Index nosedived 204 points and closed at 17,196 levels whereas BSE Sensex crashed 764 points and closed at 57,696 levels. Bank Nifty also went down 311 points and closed at 36,197 levels. According to market experts, recent upside bounce of the last few trade session seems to have completed and the market has turned down from the highs.

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The near term trend of Nifty continues to be down and the recent pullback rally of a down trend seems to have completed. There is a possibility of further weakness on NSE Nifty down to 16,800 levels by next week. Immediate resistance for Nifty-50 is placed at 17,300 to 17,350 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing Day trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — listed out 6 day trading stocks for Monday.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

2] NMDC: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹150 to ₹155, stop loss ₹140

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Bajaj Finserv: Sell around ₹17,500, target ₹17,000, stop loss ₹17,777

Manoj Dalmia's stock pick of the day {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Jindal Poly Films: Buy at ₹1102, target ₹1244, stop loss ₹1044

Parth Nyati's day trading stocks for today

5] Clean Science and Technology or CLEAN: Buy at CMP, target ₹2600, stop loss ₹2410

6] Aegis Logistics: Buy at around ₹247.50, target ₹255, stop loss ₹242.75.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

