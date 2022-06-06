Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th June

Advising investors to avoid aggressive buying, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The divergence after the recent rally of 1000 points indicates limited upside for the time being, and hence we could see the market resuming its corrective phase. Hence, we advise traders to avoid aggressive buying as an up move led by few sectors or stocks is not a good sign." He said that traders should also be vigilant on the global markets and the US Dollar index which has shown signs of an up move again after the recent corrective phase. Since our markets have recently seen high negative correlation with this index, any upside move in this index could be a factor to worry for.