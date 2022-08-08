Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th August

"The Nifty Bank index remained volatile during the week gone by with many ups and downs but closed a per cent higher from previous close. Eventually it ended near 38,000 mark. At this juncture the index is hovering near the potential reversal zone of bearish SHARK harmonic pattern. Thus we expect some profit booking from the zone of 38,000 to 38,500 during the coming week. On the downside, 37,000 to 36,500 might prove to be an important supports for the coming week," said Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi.