Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 12

Day trading guide for Monday: The NSE Nifty closed lower for the second consecutive week, down 0.21 per cent over the week as worries return over the global economic recovery amid spread of Covid-19 Delta variant. According to stock market experts, on the higher side, Nifty could face resistance at 15,762 to 15,801 range over the next 1-2 trade sessions, while on a weekly basis, it could face resistance in the 15,886 to 15,915 band. 15,635 could be a support for the near term while 15,506 could be a support for the coming week.

On Friday trade session, volumes on the NSE were the lowest in 4.5 months. Among sectors, realty and metals gained the most, while Energy, IT, Banks and Capital Goods lost the most. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

On Friday trade session, volumes on the NSE were the lowest in 4.5 months. Among sectors, realty and metals gained the most, while Energy, IT, Banks and Capital Goods lost the most. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, executive Director at Choice Broking, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — have recommended these 6 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia picks

1] Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Buy at ₹725, target ₹750 to ₹760, stop loss ₹710

2] Motherson Sumi Systems: Buy at ₹235, target ₹250 to ₹260, stop loss ₹225

3] Tata Steel: Buy at ₹CMP, target ₹1266 to ₹1280, stop loss ₹1222

4] Granules India: Buy at ₹366, target ₹374, ₹382 and ₹390, stop loss ₹357

Sandeep Matta's stocks recommended today

5] NMDC: Buy at ₹167, target ₹179 to ₹187, stop loss ₹155

6] Idea: Buy at ₹9, target ₹10.30 to ₹11+

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

