Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 12

Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 12

Premium
Shares to buy today: Day trading guide for Monday: The NSE Nifty closed lower for the second consecutive week, down 0.21 per cent over the week as worries return over the global economic recovery amid spread of Covid-19 Delta variant.
2 min read . 07:37 AM IST Livemint

  • Stocks to buy today: On Friday trade session, volumes on the NSE were the lowest in 4.5 months. Among sectors, realty and metals gained the most, while Energy, IT, Banks and Capital Goods lost the most

Day trading guide for Monday: The NSE Nifty closed lower for the second consecutive week, down 0.21 per cent over the week as worries return over the global economic recovery amid spread of Covid-19 Delta variant. According to stock market experts, on the higher side, Nifty could face resistance at 15,762 to 15,801 range over the next 1-2 trade sessions, while on a weekly basis, it could face resistance in the 15,886 to 15,915 band. 15,635 could be a support for the near term while 15,506 could be a support for the coming week.

On Friday trade session, volumes on the NSE were the lowest in 4.5 months. Among sectors, realty and metals gained the most, while Energy, IT, Banks and Capital Goods lost the most. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, executive Director at Choice Broking, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — have recommended these 6 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia picks

1] Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Buy at 725, target 750 to 760, stop loss 710

2] Motherson Sumi Systems: Buy at 235, target 250 to 260, stop loss 225

Ravi Singhal top stock picks

3] Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target 1266 to 1280, stop loss 1222

4] Granules India: Buy at 366, target 374, 382 and 390, stop loss 357

Sandeep Matta's stocks recommended today

5] NMDC: Buy at 167, target 179 to 187, stop loss 155

6] Idea: Buy at 9, target 10.30 to 11+

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

