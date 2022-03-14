Rising for the fourth straight day, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out modest gains after a choppy session on Friday amid a mixed trend in global equities and uncertainties on the geopolitical front. The BSE Sensex had settled 86 points higher at 55,550 while the Nifty gained 0.21% to close at 16,630.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap index gained 0.90% and the midcap gauge went higher by 0.45% in Friday's session. On a weekly basis, the Sensex jumped 1,216 points or 2.23%, while the Nifty advanced 385 or 2.37%.

Investors await inflation data which is expected to be announced on Monday. India's retail inflation is likely to have slipped marginally in February, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Day trading guide for stock market today

“The short term uptrend of Nifty remains intact with high volatility. Having placed near the crucial overhead resistance of around 16800-17000 levels, there is a possibility of further consolidation movement for the short term. Weakness from the highs can't be ruled in the coming session. Immediate supports to be watched at 16450 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Anuj Gupta, VICE President, IIFL Securities

SBI: Buy SBIN, target ₹510, stop loss of ₹454

Future Consumer: Buy Future Consumer, target ₹8.80, stop loss ₹4.90

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

HPCL: Buy HINDPETRO, target ₹306, stop loss ₹288

Cipla: Buy CIPLA, target ₹1,090, stop loss ₹1,020

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

Syngene: Buy SYNGENE, target ₹595-600, stop loss ₹555

Voltas: Buy Voltas, target ₹1,225-1,250, stop loss ₹1,175

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

