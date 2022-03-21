Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy today — 21st March

"Nifty has now retraced 61.8% of the recent corrective phase from 18350 to 15760 and has ended around that retracement level which is around 17330. The follow up move during early this week will be important as if the index surpasses this hurdle, then it has potential to extend this up move towards 17500 and 17800. On the flipside, if there’s any correction from this 61.8% retracement level, then we do not expect any significant downside hereon. The previous resistance zone of 17000-16800 will now turn into support and any decline towards this would be a good buying opportunity," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.