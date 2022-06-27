Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy today — 27th June

"Indian markets have seen some recovery from its lows of last week on the back of fall in crude oil prices and in-line commentary from US Fed. However, concerns of global recession, monetary tightening as well as depreciating rupee would keep the upside limited. We expect market volatility to continue next week with Nifty approaching its strong resistance around the 16,000 mark," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

