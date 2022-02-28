Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy today — 28th February

“The sharp comeback of market on Friday could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. But, the crucial overhead resistance of around 16700-16800 levels could be a tough task to sustain the highs. Further upside from here is likely to encounter the resistance in the short term and one may expect weakness emerging from the lower highs. Immediate support is placed at 16500 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.