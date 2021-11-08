Domestic equity benchmarks mustered smart gains on Thursday as investors built up fresh positions in the special Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of the Hindu Samvat year 2078. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.49% higher at 17,916.8 in Thursday's one-hour Muhurat trading session, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.49% at 60,067.62.

Indian stock markets conduct a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Diwali every year to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year. In the Sensex kitty, prominent gainers were M&M, ITC, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma and Nestle India. In contrast, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, and Dr Reddy's closed in the red.

The equity, currency and debt markets were closed on Friday for a holiday on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

For Monday, SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian stock markets. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is taken as to be a likely first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Mahindra &Mahindra: Buy M&M, Stop loss 850, Target 900-910

ITC: Buy ITC, Stop loss 220, Target 232-235

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities Limited

Ambuja Cement: Buy Ambuja Cement at 412, Stop loss 406, Target 424,444

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited

Mirza International: Buy Mirza intl at 71, Target 78, Stop loss 68

Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia

Adani Ports: Buy Adani Ports at 714, Target 725, Stop loss 709

Coal India: Buy Coal India at 169, Target 176, Stop loss 166

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

