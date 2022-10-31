Equity benchmarks ended higher on Friday helped by buying in index major Reliance Industries (RIL) along with fresh foreign fund inflows. Sensex climbed 203 to settle at 59,959.8. On similar lines, Nifty advanced 0.3% to end at 17,786.8. Carmaker Maruti Suzuki and conglomerate Reliance Industries were the top boosts to the benchmark indexes

Day trading guide for stock market today

“While the Nifty remains in a short term uptrend and looks set to move higher towards the previous intermediate highs of 18,096, it is important that on any mild corrections the index holds above the immediate supports of 17,607-17,505 for the uptrend to continue," said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty has been consolidating around the 17,800 zone for last 4 trading sessions after witnessing a sharp upmove of more than 800 points in 8 sessions. Strong traction in ongoing domestic earnings, FIIs turning buyers and positive domestic cues can lead the Nifty to reach 18,000/18,200 levels over the next few days," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

"On the daily timeframe, the Nifty index has sustained above the crucial moving average, confirming the short term uptrend. Over the short term, the trend may remain sideways to positive. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,700/17,550; resistance on the higher end is placed at 17,850/17,950," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Coal India: Buy Coal India, stop loss ₹234, target ₹254

Tata Motors: Buy Tata Motors, stop loss ₹384, Target ₹445

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

UPL: Buy UPL, stop loss ₹690, target ₹740-750

Reliance Industries: Buy Reliance, stop loss ₹2,460, target ₹2,600-2640

Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Indian Hotels: BUY Indian Hotels, stop loss ₹316, target ₹333

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd: Buy MHRIL, stop loss ₹275, target ₹300

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.