Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy today - October 31

“While the Nifty remains in a short term uptrend and looks set to move higher towards the previous intermediate highs of 18,096, it is important that on any mild corrections the index holds above the immediate supports of 17,607-17,505 for the uptrend to continue," said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}