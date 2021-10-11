Day trading guide for Monday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th October

Unveiling intraday trading strategy; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "NSE Nifty moved above the bear candle of last Wednesday and in the process almost reached the earlier all time high of 17,948. A move above the all time high could mean running into another resistance at 18,000 for some time. However, if this is achieved, we could move even higher later on. Breadth of the market could deteriorate in the near term as the focus could now shift back to large-caps."