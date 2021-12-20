2 min read.Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 07:01 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
Day trading guide for Nifty today: One may expect further weakness at Dalal Street as NSE Nifty may down up to 16,750 by this week, believe stock market experts
Listen to this article
Day trading guide for Monday: After showing consolidation movement with weak bias in the last three sessions, Indian stock market tumbled down sharply on Friday session. NSE Nifty ended 263 points lower at 16,985 whereas BSE Sensex closed 889 points down at 57,011 levels. Bank Nifty crashed 930 points and closed at 35,618 levels. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates sharp downward reversal. Hence, one may expect further weakness in the short term.
Speaking on day trading guide for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "An attempt of bulls to make a comeback from the lows went into toss and the market followed the downtrend continuation pattern as per the long term charts. One may expect further weakness down to 16,750 on NSE Nifty by this week. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,180 levels.
Day trading stocks
Sharing day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 7 stocks to buy or sell today.
Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today
1] HCL Tech: Buy at CMP, target ₹1237, stop loss ₹1147
2] Nippon Life India Asset Management or NAM India: Sell at CMP, target ₹310, stop loss ₹360