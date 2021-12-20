Day trading guide for Monday: After showing consolidation movement with weak bias in the last three sessions, Indian stock market tumbled down sharply on Friday session. NSE Nifty ended 263 points lower at 16,985 whereas BSE Sensex closed 889 points down at 57,011 levels. Bank Nifty crashed 930 points and closed at 35,618 levels. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates sharp downward reversal. Hence, one may expect further weakness in the short term.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Speaking on day trading guide for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "An attempt of bulls to make a comeback from the lows went into toss and the market followed the downtrend continuation pattern as per the long term charts. One may expect further weakness down to 16,750 on NSE Nifty by this week. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,180 levels.

Day trading stocks

Sharing day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 7 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] HCL Tech: Buy at CMP, target ₹1237, stop loss ₹1147

2] Nippon Life India Asset Management or NAM India: Sell at CMP, target ₹310, stop loss ₹360

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Bajaj Finserv: Sell at ₹16250, target ₹15555, stop loss ₹16555

Ravi Singh's stock pick for today

4] Wipro: Buy around ₹680, target ₹710, stop loss ₹670

Manoj Dalmia's day trading stock to buy today

5] Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: Buy around ₹1051, target ₹1117, stop loss ₹1019

Parth Nyati's stocks to buy today

6] Sterlite Technologies: Buy around ₹292, target ₹305, stop loss ₹285

7] Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: Sell around ₹511, target ₹490, stop loss ₹520.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.