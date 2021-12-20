Day trading guide for Monday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th December

Speaking on day trading guide for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "An attempt of bulls to make a comeback from the lows went into toss and the market followed the downtrend continuation pattern as per the long term charts. One may expect further weakness down to 16,750 on NSE Nifty by this week. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,180 levels.

