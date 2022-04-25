Day trading guide for Monday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down on Friday after a reasonable upside of two days, believe stock market experts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Day trading guide for Monday: On account of weak global cues, Indian stock market snapped its two-day winning streak on Friday and closed in red territory. Nifty 50 index ended 220 points lower at 17,171 whereas BSE Sensex lost 714 points and closed at 57,197 levels. Bank Nifty index nosedived 771 points and closed at 36,044 levels. World stocks fell to five-week lows on Friday as investors fretted about rate hikes in the United States and the euro zone impacting equity values across the globe despite some encouraging corporate results.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Day trading guide for Monday: On account of weak global cues, Indian stock market snapped its two-day winning streak on Friday and closed in red territory. Nifty 50 index ended 220 points lower at 17,171 whereas BSE Sensex lost 714 points and closed at 57,197 levels. Bank Nifty index nosedived 771 points and closed at 36,044 levels. World stocks fell to five-week lows on Friday as investors fretted about rate hikes in the United States and the euro zone impacting equity values across the globe despite some encouraging corporate results.
According to stock market experts, NSE Nifty on the weekly chart formed a doji type candle pattern (not a classical one, as the open and close of the week are not identical) at the valuation support of 17150 levels. Normally, a formation of doji after a reasonable decline or upside move signal impending reversal after the confirmation. This could bring some hopes for bulls to make a comeback from the lows in coming week.
According to stock market experts, NSE Nifty on the weekly chart formed a doji type candle pattern (not a classical one, as the open and close of the week are not identical) at the valuation support of 17150 levels. Normally, a formation of doji after a reasonable decline or upside move signal impending reversal after the confirmation. This could bring some hopes for bulls to make a comeback from the lows in coming week.
Speaking on intraday trading strategy in regard to Nifty 50 index; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down on Friday after a reasonable upside of two days. The overall chart pattern indicate that lows of 17,000 to 16,800 levels could offer support for the market in next week to show a decisive upside bounce from the lows."
Speaking on outlook for various segments; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The Banking space has relatively underperformed and although this index is trading near its support, there are no signs of reversal. Amongst other sectorial indices, the metals space has ended below its '20 DEMA' support and hence we could see some more retracement in the near term. Sectors such as oil & gas, auto have seen some positive signs and could see some relative outperformance."
Ruchit Jain went on to add that traders need to be selective in stock picking and need to look out for opportunities on both sides on the trade. A directional move in the market could be seen on breach of the high or low of this doji candle and till then, one should continue with a stock specific approach.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Day trading stocks
Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mehul Kothari, AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers; Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities — recommended 7 stocks to buy today.
Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1] Adani Ports: Buy at CMP, target ₹900, stop loss ₹850
2] Asian Paints: Buy at CMP, target ₹3225 to ₹3300, stop loss ₹3080
Mehul Kothari's intraday stocks for today
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3] Action Construction Equipment or ACE: Buy at CMP, target ₹256, stop loss ₹230
4] OnMobile Global: Buy around ₹175, target ₹195, stop loss ₹165
Rajesh Bhosale's stocks to buy today
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5] United Breweries Limited or UBL: Buy around ₹1545, target ₹1640, stop loss ₹1495
6] Ceat Limited: Buy at CMP, target ₹1275, stop loss ₹1139
Astha Jain's stock of the day
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7] Borosil Renewables: Buy at ₹750, target ₹905, stop loss ₹650.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.