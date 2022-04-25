Day trading guide for Monday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th April

Speaking on outlook for various segments; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The Banking space has relatively underperformed and although this index is trading near its support, there are no signs of reversal. Amongst other sectorial indices, the metals space has ended below its '20 DEMA' support and hence we could see some more retracement in the near term. Sectors such as oil & gas, auto have seen some positive signs and could see some relative outperformance."