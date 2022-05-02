Day trading guide for Monday: 7 stocks to buy today — 2nd May

“The pattern of one day up and down continued in the market within a broad high low range of 17400-16800 levels. The sharp intraday downward reversal of Friday from near upper range could signal probability of Nifty revisiting the lower range of 16900-16800 levels by next week. The possibility of sharp downside breakout of the said range and also a significant lower support of 16800 is getting higher in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.