Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th April

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Technically, the Nifty 50 index is facing resistance near the 18,100 level. However, 17600 to 17400 is a critical demand zone at Nifty. If Nifty manages to breach 18,100 hurdle, then we can expect further rally in the 50-stock index towards 18,350 to 18,500 levels. Bank Nifty is also pausing after a big move where 37,500 to 36,700 is a critical demand zone where we can expect fresh buying. On the upside, 38,500 to 39000/39500 are important resistance levels."