Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th July3 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 07:09 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, believe stock market analysts
Day trading guide for Monday, 11th July 2022: Driven by big upside in banking, FMCG and realty stocks, Indian stocks ended in green zone on third successive week on Friday. Nifty 50 index surged 88 points on Friday and closed at 16,221 levels, logging 3 per cent rise from the previous week. Volatility index India VIX ended at 18.40 down by 4 per cent. The BSE Sensex surged by 303 points to 54,482 mark, logging near 3 per cent weekly gains. Nifty Bank rallied 204 points and finished Friday’s session at 35,124 mark.