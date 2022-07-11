Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th July

Expecting banking and FMCG stocks to outperform other indices, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Amongst sectoral indices, the banking index has continued its outperformance and has taken the leadership along with the FMCG stocks to lift the markets higher. The structure for both these sectors remains positive and hence, traders should look for trading opportunities within these sectors. The Midcap 100 index could approach its ‘200 DEMA’ resistance which is around 28270 and hence, stock specific opportunities can be picked there too."