Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th May
- The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative with high volatility, say stock market analysts
Indian equities closed in the red for the sixth straight session on Friday dragged by heavy selling pressure in banking stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 136 points lower at 52,793 while the broader NSE Nifty dipped 0.16% to settle at 15,782. The indexes logged their fifth straight week of losses.
State Bank of India (SBI) was the top laggard after the country's largest lender reported a 41% surge in Q4 standalone net profit at ₹9,114 crore but failed to meet analysts' estimates.
"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative with high volatility. There is a possibility of further weakness from here or from the highs and the immediate support of 15,670 could be broken in the next week. The presence of crucial support as per monthly timeframe and the overall weekly chart pattern indicate a chances of important bottom reversal around 15,500-15,400 levels. The confirmation of reversal pattern on daily chart could only open a sustainable upside bounce in the market," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Mehul Kothari, AVP - Technical Research at Anand Rathi
ABB: Buy ABB above ₹2,300, stop loss ₹2,225, target ₹2,450
Balrampur Chini: Buy BALRAMCHNI, stop loss ₹375, target ₹425
Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One Ltd
Cummins India: Buy CUMMINSIND, stop loss ₹970, target ₹1,060
Indus Tower: Sell INDUSTOWER, stop loss ₹191, target ₹166
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking
Britannia: Buy Britannia, stop loss ₹3,200 target ₹3,400-3,450
NTPC: Sell NTPC, stop loss ₹150, target ₹138-135
Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities
M&M: Buy M&M, stop loss ₹865, target ₹940
United Spirits: Buy United Spirits, stop loss ₹790, target ₹880
