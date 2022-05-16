Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th May

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative with high volatility. There is a possibility of further weakness from here or from the highs and the immediate support of 15,670 could be broken in the next week. The presence of crucial support as per monthly timeframe and the overall weekly chart pattern indicate a chances of important bottom reversal around 15,500-15,400 levels. The confirmation of reversal pattern on daily chart could only open a sustainable upside bounce in the market," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.