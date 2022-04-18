Indian equity indices gave up early gains to close in the red for the third session on the trot on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex closed 237 points lower at 58,338.93. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty dipped 54 points or 0.31% to close at 17,475. Stock market was closed on Thursday and Friday on the back of public holidays.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge gained 0.2%, while the midcap index dipped 0.2% in Wednesday's session. In the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex tumbled 1,108 points or 1.8%, while the Nifty 50 lost 1.7%.

Day trading guide for stock market today

“The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. Placement of Nifty at the edge of immediate support as per smaller timeframe and the formation of evening doji star type candle pattern at the important hurdle could indicate more weakness for the market ahead. Next lower supports to be watched at 17200-17000 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Mehul Kothari, AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi

Welspun Corp: Buy WELCORP, stop loss ₹205, target ₹220

UltraTech Cement: Sell ULTRACEMCO near ₹6,750, stop loss ₹6,950, target ₹6,400

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One

IGL: Buy IGL, stop loss ₹381, target ₹402

Apollo Hospital: Buy APOLLOHOSP, stop loss ₹4,629, target ₹4,980

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

UPL: Buy UPL, stop loss ₹800, target ₹848

ONGC: Buy ONGC, stop loss ₹167, target ₹192

Rohit Singer, AVP - Research at Bonanza Portfolio

Jai Corp: Buy jaicorp, target ₹140, stop loss ₹124

Apollo Hospital: Buy APOLLOHOSP, target ₹4,900, stop loss ₹4,670

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.