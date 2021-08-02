Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 2 August

Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 2 August

Premium
Day trading guide for Monday: Nifty has repeatedly run into resistance in the 15,862 to 15,899 band over the past 6 sessions.
2 min read . 06:47 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Monday: NSE Nifty last week lost 103 points and closed at 15,763 levels while BSE Sensex lost 381 points and closed at 52,586 mark in this period

Day trading guide for Monday: Indian benchmark equity indices once again failed to hold on to intraday gains on July 30 on the back of weakness in markets elsewhere. The NSE Nifty last week lost 103 points or 0.65 per cent and closed at 15,763 levels while BSE Sensex lost 381 points last week and closed at 52,586 mark. However, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to attract bulls throughout last week as BSE mid-cap index ended 0.16 per cent higher while small-cap index surged 0.80 per cent in this period.

Day trading guide for Monday: Indian benchmark equity indices once again failed to hold on to intraday gains on July 30 on the back of weakness in markets elsewhere. The NSE Nifty last week lost 103 points or 0.65 per cent and closed at 15,763 levels while BSE Sensex lost 381 points last week and closed at 52,586 mark. However, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to attract bulls throughout last week as BSE mid-cap index ended 0.16 per cent higher while small-cap index surged 0.80 per cent in this period.

Trade view on Nifty today

Trade view on Nifty today

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Speaking on day trading guide for Monday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty has repeatedly run into resistance in the 15,862 to 15,899 band over the past 6 sessions. It closed lower for the second consecutive week, though by a small per cent. However the lower shadows (area between the lows and close) are growing over the past three weeks, suggesting sharp recovery post higher selling pressure. How long such recoveries will continue is a moot point. Nifty could remain in the 15,578 to 15,899 band in this week."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Jay Thakkar, VP & Head of Equity Research at Marwadi Shares and Finance and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 8 shares to buy today.

Sumeeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] L&T Finance Holdings or L&T FH: Buy at 88, target 92 to 94, stop loss 85

2] Cadila: Buy at 585, target 600 to 610, stop loss 571

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The famed Lipstick effect is now playing out in India

Premium

The famed Lipstick effect is now playing out in India

Premium

How the second wave walloped Bandhan Bank

Premium

The hidden reason behind RBI's calm in the face of inflation

Jay Thakkar's shares to buy today

3] JSW Steel: Buy at 737, target 775 to 785

4] PVR: Buy at 1399.50, target 1500 to 1575, stop loss 1310

5] LTI: Buy at 4700, target 4900, stop loss 4590

Sandeep Matta's trade views today

6] Vodafone Idea: Buy at 8.30, target 9.30 to 20, stop loss 7.00

7] Hero Motocorp: Buy above 2770, target 2860 to 2935, stop loss 2700

8] Symphony: Buy above 945, target 975 to 1030, stop loss 890.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!