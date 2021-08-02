Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 2 August

Speaking on day trading guide for Monday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty has repeatedly run into resistance in the 15,862 to 15,899 band over the past 6 sessions. It closed lower for the second consecutive week, though by a small per cent. However the lower shadows (area between the lows and close) are growing over the past three weeks, suggesting sharp recovery post higher selling pressure. How long such recoveries will continue is a moot point. Nifty could remain in the 15,578 to 15,899 band in this week."