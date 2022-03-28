Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th March

Advising day traders to know their levels ahead of stock market opening bell today; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Immediate support and resistance for Nifty 50 index is placed at 17,100 and 17,350 respectively whereas strong support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,000 while major hurdle is placed at 17,500 levels. So, day traders can assume small range of Nifty between 17,100 to 17,350 while broader range of Nifty is placed in between 17,000 to 17,500 levels. Likewise broader range for Bank Nifty can be assumed between 34,700 to 36,300 while high risk traders can assume small range of the Nifty Bank index in between 35,100 to 35,700 levels.