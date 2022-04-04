Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th April

Sharing important levels in regard to Nifty and Bank Nifty index; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Nifty has given breakout at 17,550 levels on Friday on closing basis and this is working as immediate support for the 50-stock index whereas its immediate hurdle is placed at 17,800 levels. Day traders can take broader range of NSE Nifty in between 17,400 to 18,000 levels. Likewise, small range of Nifty Bank is placed in between 36,700 to 37,500 whereas broader range of the banking index is placed in 36,300 to 38,000 range."