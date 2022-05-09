Day trading guide for Monday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 9th May

Speaking on intraday trading strategy for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. Having formed a doji and unfilled opening downside gap signal a possibility of minor upside bounce from here or from the lows in the next 1-2 sessions. Any upside from current levels could encounter strong resistance around 16,650 levels on Nifty 50 index. Eventually Nifty could decline from the highs and reach down to the next support of 16,200 levels in the near term."