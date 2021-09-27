Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Monday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today - 27th September

Day trading guide for Monday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today - 27th September

Day trading guide for Monday: The near term upside target to be watched for NSE Nifty is around 18,200 to 18,300 for the next 1-2 weeks, say experts.
2 min read . 06:47 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Monday: Nifty seems to have encountered resistance again at the new highs. The overall positive trend remains intact and expected minor weakness is unlikely to damage the uptrend status of the market, experts believe

Day trading guide for Monday: After showing a fine upside move on Thursday, the NSE Nifty shifted again into profit booking mode on Friday at the new highs and closed 30 points up at 17,853 levels. The BSE Sensex closed above 60,000 for the first time ever.

According to experts, overall positive trend of the market remains intact and expected minor weakness is unlikely to damage the uptrend status of the market. The opening upside gap has been filled completely. Technically, this action signals a formation of spinning top type candle pattern at the highs. Normally, such formations after a reasonable upside move or at the hurdle more often act as a downward reversal pattern.

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on intraday trading strategies; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The Nifty seems to have encountered resistance again at the new highs. The overall positive trend remains intact and expected minor weakness is unlikely to damage the uptrend status of the market. Hence, any weakness down to the support of 17,600 levels could be a buy on dips opportunity. The near term upside target to be watched for NSE Nifty is around 18,200 to 18,300 for the next 1-2 weeks."

Day trading stocks to buy

Unveiling intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Kapil Goenka, Founder at Eternity Financial Services; Manoj Dalmia, Director and Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited and Dr Ravi Singh, Founder & Director, DRS Advisory — recommended 9 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for Monday

1] Mahindra & Mahindra or M&M: Momentum buy at CMP, target 800 to 820, stop loss 760

2] Eicher Motors: Buy at CMP, target 3050, stop loss 2875

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] HDFC Bank: Buy at CMP, target 1650, stop loss 1590

Sandeep Matta's intraday shares for today

4] Bharat Forge: Buy at 750, target 790, stop loss 725

5] Maruti Suzuki India Ltd or MSIL: Buy at 6950, target 7200, stop loss 6800

Manoj Dalmia's day trading stock to buy today

6] Tata Chemicals: Buy at 886, target 915, Stop loss 877

Kapil Goenka's intraday share for today

7] ITC: Buy at 238, target 250, stop loss 233

Ravi Singh's shares to buy today

8] India Cements: Buy at 186, target 198, stop loss 182

9] Infrastructure Development Finance Company or IDFC: Buy at 55, target 60, stop loss 52.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

