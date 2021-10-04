Day trading guide for Monday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th October

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Day trading guide: On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a doji like pattern after a downside gap suggesting a possible halt to the fall temporarily, say stock market experts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Day trading stocks: Indian stock market fell on last Friday for the fourth consecutive session in the backdrop of weak global cues. NSE Nifty closed 86 points lower at 17,532 levels while BSE Sensex shed 360 points and closed at 58,765 levels. Bank Nifty dipped 199 points and closed at 37,225 levels. Nifty fell over the week by 1.8 per cent, after five weeks of gains. On a weekly basis; PSU banks, metals, pharma and auto indices rose the most, while IT, FMCG and bank indices fell the most.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Day trading stocks: Indian stock market fell on last Friday for the fourth consecutive session in the backdrop of weak global cues. NSE Nifty closed 86 points lower at 17,532 levels while BSE Sensex shed 360 points and closed at 58,765 levels. Bank Nifty dipped 199 points and closed at 37,225 levels. Nifty fell over the week by 1.8 per cent, after five weeks of gains. On a weekly basis; PSU banks, metals, pharma and auto indices rose the most, while IT, FMCG and bank indices fell the most.
Unveiling day trading strategy for Monday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a doji like pattern after a downside gap suggesting a possible halt to the fall temporarily. 17,355 to 17,452 could be an important support for the Nifty while 17,620 could act as a resistance. 17,792 on the upside seems difficult to breach in the near term."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Day trading stocks to buy today
Speaking on day trading stocks to buy on Monday, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, Share India, Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Kapil Goenka, Founder at Eternity Financial Services and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 9 shares to buy today.
Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1] Colgate-Palmolive: Buy at CMP, target ₹1725 to ₹1740, stop loss ₹1650
2] Mahindra & Mahindra or M&M: Buy at CMP, target ₹850 to 875, stop loss ₹800