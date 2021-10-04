Day trading guide for Monday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th October

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading stocks: Indian stock market fell on last Friday for the fourth consecutive session in the backdrop of weak global cues. NSE Nifty closed 86 points lower at 17,532 levels while BSE Sensex shed 360 points and closed at 58,765 levels. Bank Nifty dipped 199 points and closed at 37,225 levels. Nifty fell over the week by 1.8 per cent, after five weeks of gains. On a weekly basis; PSU banks, metals, pharma and auto indices rose the most, while IT, FMCG and bank indices fell the most.

Day trading guide: Trade view on NSE Nifty

Day trading guide: Trade view on NSE Nifty

Unveiling day trading strategy for Monday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a doji like pattern after a downside gap suggesting a possible halt to the fall temporarily. 17,355 to 17,452 could be an important support for the Nifty while 17,620 could act as a resistance. 17,792 on the upside seems difficult to breach in the near term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Speaking on day trading stocks to buy on Monday, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, Share India, Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Kapil Goenka, Founder at Eternity Financial Services and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 9 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Colgate-Palmolive: Buy at CMP, target ₹1725 to ₹1740, stop loss ₹1650

Ravi Singh's stocks to buy today

3] Bank of India: Buy at ₹56, target ₹65, stop loss ₹54

4] Cadila Healthcare: buy at ₹556, target ₹570, stop loss ₹551

5] Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited or BHEL: Buy at ₹65, target ₹72, stop loss ₹63

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

6] Gujarat Gas: Buy at ₹615, target ₹640 ₹665, stop loss ₹590

7] Vedanta: Buy at ₹286, target ₹294 to ₹304, stop loss ₹275

Manoj Dalmia's stock of the day

8] Titagarh Wagons: Buy at ₹107, target ₹122, stop loss ₹100.50

Kapil Goenka's stock pick for Monday

9] KPI Global Infrastructure: Buy at ₹128, target ₹140, stop loss ₹118.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

