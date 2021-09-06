OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Monday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th September

Day trading guide for Monday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th September

Day trading guide for Monday: The crucial support for NSE Nifty is placed around 17,260 and 17,200 levels respectively, say analysts. (Mint)Premium
Day trading guide for Monday: The crucial support for NSE Nifty is placed around 17,260 and 17,200 levels respectively, say analysts. (Mint)
 2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 07:29 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Intraday trading tips: The short-term trend for Nifty continues to be positive and the upside momentum is at its high. There is a possibility of further upside movement in Nifty for this week towards 17,500 to 17,600 levels, say experts

Day trading guide for Monday: The NSE Nifty witnessed upside move for back to back 2nd session on Friday, post minor negative pattern on 1st September (Wednesday last week) and closed the day higher by 89 points at 17,323 levels. The BSE Sensex appreciated 277 points on Friday and closed at 58,129 levels. According to experts, the 50-stock index registered a new all time high at 17,340 levels on Friday and closed near the intraday highs, which indicate a sharp upside trend continuation pattern. They said that Nifty on the weekly chart has witnessed a sharp upside breakout of narrow range movement of the last three weeks. This is positive indication and one may expect intraday volatility at the higher levels in upcoming trade sessions this week.

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on intraday trading tips for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “The short-term trend for Nifty continues to be positive and the upside momentum is at its high. There is a possibility of further upside movement in Nifty for this week towards 17,500 to 17,600 levels. The crucial support for NSE Nifty is placed around 17,260 and 17,200 levels respectively."

Day trading stocks to buy

Sharing the intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Kapil Goenka, Founder, Eternity Financial Services; Manoj Dalmia, Director and Founder at Proficient Equities; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 9 intraday shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia’s intraday shares to buy today

1] HDFC AMC: Buy at CMP, target 3250 to 3300, stop loss 3075

2] DEN Networks: Buy at 49, target 55, stop loss 47

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sandeep Matta’s day trading stocks to buy

3] SAIL: Buy at 122, target 135, stop loss 115

4] NMDC: Buy above 155, target 170, stop loss 145

Kapil Goenka’s stock pick for Monday

5] Reliance Power: Buy at 12, target 16, stop loss 10

Manoj Dalmia’s stock of the day

6] BPCL: Buy at 491, target 544, stop loss 477

Mudit Goel’s intraday stock for today

7] Coal India Ltd: Momentum buy at CMP, target 155. Stop loss 144

Rohit Singre’s day trading stocks for today

8] Titan Company: Buy at 2016, target 2050 to 2070, stop loss below 1995

9] Mahanagar Gas Ltd or MGL: Buy at CMP, target 1200, stop loss 1140.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout