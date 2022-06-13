Indian stock market fell more than 1% on Friday and posted their biggest weekly loss in a month. Dragged down by losses in financial and tech stocks, the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.6% lower at 16,201.8 and the BSE Sensex fell 1.8% to 54,303.

Both the indexes logged losses of more than 2% for a week when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its second straight interest rate hike to contain inflation. Meanwhile, the rupee plunged to a fresh lifetime low against the US dollar, further denting sentiment. In the broader markets, the BSE midcap, large-cap and smallcap gauges slipped as much as 1.7%.

"After showing a range bound action with weak bias in the last few sessions, the Nifty seems to have turned into bearish mode on Friday with strong downside momentum. The near term outlook remains weak and any attempt of upside bounce from here could be short lived. The Nifty could eventually test the recent important bottom of 15,735 levels in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One Ltd

Torrent Power: Buy TORRENT POWER, stop loss ₹452, target ₹482

AU Small Finance Bank: Sell AU SMALL BANK, stop loss ₹621, target ₹570

Mehul Kothari, AVP -Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Oberoi Realty: Buy Oberoi Realty, stop loss ₹775, target ₹825

Voltas: Buy voltas, stop loss ₹975, target ₹1,035

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Grasim: Buy GRASIM, stop loss ₹1,290, target ₹1,350-1,375

Dabur: Buy Dabur, stop loss ₹490, target ₹510-520

Rohit Singre, AVP — Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio

Trent: Buy Trent, target ₹1,160, stop loss ₹1,085

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

JSW Steel: Buy JSWSTEEL, stop loss ₹555, target ₹605

Tata Consumer: Buy TATACONSUM, stop loss ₹735, target ₹795

