Day trading guide for Monday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th June

"After showing a range bound action with weak bias in the last few sessions, the Nifty seems to have turned into bearish mode on Friday with strong downside momentum. The near term outlook remains weak and any attempt of upside bounce from here could be short lived. The Nifty could eventually test the recent important bottom of 15,735 levels in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.