Day trading guide for Monday: ICICI Bank, Bata, 7 other stocks to buy today - March 202 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:54 AM IST
- Nifty may move up from here towards the next overhead resistance of 17300-17350 levels, as per analysts
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty overcame bouts of volatility to settle in the green for the second straight session on Friday. The BSE Sensex rose 355 points to settle at 57,989. The NSE Nifty gained 0.67% to end at 17,100. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.29% and smallcap index advanced 0.69%. Meanwhile, the rupee settled 18 paise higher at 82.58 against the US dollar on Friday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×