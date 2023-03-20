Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Monday: ICICI Bank, Bata, 7 other stocks to buy today - March 20

Day trading guide for Monday: ICICI Bank, Bata, 7 other stocks to buy today - March 20

2 min read . 06:54 AM IST Livemint
Photo: iStock

  • Nifty may move up from here towards the next overhead resistance of 17300-17350 levels, as per analysts

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty overcame bouts of volatility to settle in the green for the second straight session on Friday. The BSE Sensex rose 355 points to settle at 57,989. The NSE Nifty gained 0.67% to end at 17,100. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.29% and smallcap index advanced 0.69%. Meanwhile, the rupee settled 18 paise higher at 82.58 against the US dollar on Friday.

Day trading guide for stock market today -

"Nifty on the weekly chart has formed a long bear candle with lower shadow. The negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and the swing low of Thursday at 16850 could be considered as a new lower bottom of the sequence. One may expect Nifty to move up from here towards the next overhead resistance of 17300-17350 levels. Immediate support is at 16950 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“A Doji pattern followed by a recovery candle on the daily chart indicates the possibility of a bullish reversal. On the higher end, immediate resistance is placed at 17250, where the bears might try to return to the market. However, if bulls take the Nifty above 17250, the index may move towards 17500–17600. On the lower end, support remains intact at 16950," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi

BUY Lupin at 658, stop loss 640, target 685

Buy Britannia at 4,367, stop loss 4,300, target 4,430

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One

Buy PIDILITIND, stop loss 2,310, target 2,410

Buy DABUR, stop loss 527, target 551

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Buy ICICI Bank, stop loss 820, target 850-860

Buy Bata, stop loss 1,400, target 1,440-1,450

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy ICICI Bank at 836, stop loss 822, target 860

Buy UPL at 715, stop loss 703, target 737

Buy Persistent at 4,651, stop loss 4,580, target 4,800

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

