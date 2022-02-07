Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy today - 7th February

"Nifty closed the week higher (up 2.42%) after two weeks of losses. However on daily charts, lack of buying enthusiasm amidst steady selling by FPIs resulted in Nifty ending in the negative. However, the fact that Nifty is correcting slowly raises hope of resurrection in the upmove in Nifty shortly. Nifty could remain in the 17,374-17,879 band over the next few days," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.