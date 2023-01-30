Day trading guide for Monday: Tata Motors, ITC among 7 stocks to buy today - January 302 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:22 AM IST
- Sensex and Nifty declined more than a per cent to close at three-month lows on Friday
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined more than a per cent to close at three-month lows on Friday dragged by sell-off in banking, financials. and Adani Group stocks. Sensex tanked 874 points to settle at 59,330.9 whereas Nifty fell 287 points to end at 17,604. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge fell 1.89% and midcap index fell by 1.29%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×