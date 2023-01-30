Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Day trading guide for Monday: Tata Motors, ITC among 7 stocks to buy today - January 30

Day trading guide for Monday: Tata Motors, ITC among 7 stocks to buy today - January 30

2 min read . 07:22 AM IST
(Photo: iStock)

  • Sensex and Nifty declined more than a per cent to close at three-month lows on Friday

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined more than a per cent to close at three-month lows on Friday dragged by sell-off in banking, financials. and Adani Group stocks. Sensex tanked 874 points to settle at 59,330.9 whereas Nifty fell 287 points to end at 17,604. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge fell 1.89% and midcap index fell by 1.29%.

Day trading guide for stock market today -

"Technically, any pullback rally from here could encounter strong overhead resistance of around 17750 levels, as per the concept of change in polarity and that could be a sell on rise opportunity for the coming sessions. Weakness is likely to continue for the next 1-2 sessions and the important economic event of Union Budget 2023 on 1st Feb is expected to show fresh direction for the Nifty ahead," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“The index has fallen below recent consolidation on the daily chart, leading to a big sell off from the foreign institutions. However, the 50-week exponential moving average, located at 17400, is likely to provide immediate support. A further correction may be seen if the index falls below 17400. On the other hand, resistance is visible at 17850. As long as the Nifty remains below 17850, traders may favour a sell on rise strategy," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Buy Cummins, stop loss 1360, target 1410-1425

Buy Zydus Life, stop loss 421, target 440-445

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Buy Tata Motors, stop loss 408, target 490

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), stop loss 1274, target 1390

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher

BUY ITC LTD at 346, stop loss 340, target 360

BUY DIVIS LAB at 3387, stop loss 3340, target 3510

BUY MCDOWELL at 767, stop loss 755, target 790

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

