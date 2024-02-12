Day trading guide for stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 12th February
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended eight stocks to buy today — KIMS, BoB, DLF, SBI, HUDCO, Bharat Forge, SONACOMS, and Apollo Hospital
Stock market today: After witnessing a sharp sell-off on Thursday, the Indian stock market shifted into a sustainable upside bounce from the lows and closed higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index gained 64 points and closed at the 21,782 level, the BSE Sensex went up 167 points and closed at the 71,595 mark while the Nifty Bank index shot up 622 points and finished at the 45,634 level. However, broad market indices continue to remain weak. The small-cap index lost 1.36 percent while the mid-cap index dipped to the tune of 0.82 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started