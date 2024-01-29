Day trading guide for stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 29th January
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended eight stocks to buy today — Motherson, GAIL, Amber Enterprises, BEML, Amber Enterprises, West Coast Paper, Amara Raja Energy, and JSW Steel
Stock market today: Despite strong Asian cues, the Indian stock market ended lower on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 101 points and closed at the 21,352 level, the BSE Sensex shed 359 points and finished at the 70,700 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 216 points lower at the 44,866 level. Broad market indices fared better than the Nifty and the BSE Small-cap index ended in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.27:1.
