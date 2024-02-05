Day trading guide for stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 5th February
Day trading stocks: Experts have recommended eight stocks to buy today — Tata Consumer, Care Ratings, GAIL, Tata Steel, India Glycols, BF Utilities, Sat Industries, and Varroc Engineering
Stock market today: After witnessing high volatility with a positive bias Indian stock market ended higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index finished 156 points higher at the 21,853 level and the BSE Sensex surged 440 points and closed at the 72,085 mark. However, the Bank Nifty index lost 217 points and ended at the 45,970 level. The small-cap index rose less than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.17:1.
