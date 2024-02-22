Day trading guide for stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 22nd February
Stock market today: Nifty Call Put option data shows major Call open interest at 22200 and 22300 strikes and major Put open interest at 22000 and 21800 strikes. Bank Nifty Call Put option data indicates significant Call open interest at 47000 and 47500 strikes
Stock market today: On account of weak global cues after Tuesday's sell-off on Wall Street, the Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index lost 141 points and closed at the 22,055 level, the BSE Sensex shed 434 points and ended at the 72,623 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 74 points lower at the 47,019 level. In the broad market, the small-cap and the mid-cap indices fell more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.52:1.
